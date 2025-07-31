Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star Road Technology has completed nearly US$10 million in Series A funding. Investors include the Solana Foundation, other Web3 industry organizations, and wealth management companies. It is reported that Fosun Wealth International Holdings, a subsidiary of Fosun International, recently registered trademarks in Hong Kong, including "Fosun International Crypto," "Fosun Wealth RWA," and "Star Coin," signaling Fosun International's commitment to strengthening its involvement in the cryptocurrency and virtual asset industries.

