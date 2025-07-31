Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance within three hours, providing early allocation and opportunities for $ASP holders. A $ASP-BuildKey trading pair has been developed and is in the testing phase. In the future, an economic model based on $BNB, BuildKey, and $ASP will be launched, along with additional practical $ASP features.
Previous news, Aspecta launches $ASP incentive program: using buybacks and burns to increase $ASP value.
