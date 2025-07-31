xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

PANews reported on July 31st that xTAO, a publicly listed company focused on Bittensor, announced it holds 41,538 TAO tokens, valued at approximately $16 million, making it the largest holder among publicly listed companies. xTAO, led by Karia Samaroo, founder of the crypto exchange WonderFi, will use its TAO assets to expand validator operations and develop the Bittensor ecosystem infrastructure. By staking TAO, xTAO can earn an annualized return of approximately 10%. Bittensor reportedly combines AI and crypto technology, allowing users to contribute intelligence to optimize the AI system and earn TAO rewards. Last week, xTAO, a Bittensor ecosystem company, announced it would go public in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions.

