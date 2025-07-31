Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent works.

The post quickly received numerous responses. In this article, PANews has selected 10 outstanding authors that were frequently mentioned by netizens for crypto enthusiasts to learn about and follow.

1. Checkmate

Bio: 118,000 Twitter followers, focusing on Bitcoin and on-chain data

Featured Work: https://newsletter.checkonchain.com/p/absorbing-billions-on-a-weekend

2. thiccy

Bio: 54,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Scimitar Capital

Featured Work: https://x.com/thiccyth0t/status/1943773395209924769

3.nic carter

Biography: 414,000 Twitter followers, Partner at Castle Island Ventures

Reference link: https://murmurationstwo.substack.com/p/the-last-word-on-stablecoins-and

4.ceteris

Biography: 40,000 Twitter followers, Delphi Delphi Digital Research Director

Featured Article Link: https://members.delphidigital.io/reports/solana-the-monolith

5. Leo

Bio: 17,000 Twitter followers, niche blogger, self-described as a "speculator"

Featured Article Link: https://x.com/0x_Leo_/status/1941655756022939963

6.0xJeff

Bio: 71,000 Twitter followers, formerly worked at Spartan Group, currently focusing on Web3+AI research

Featured Works Link: https://x.com/Defi0xJeff/status/1931382103801012316

7.

Bio: 148,000 Twitter followers, co-founder of Pink Brains, DeFi expert

Featured Work:

https://x.com/DefiIgnas/status/1947971181589475578

8. Stacy Muur

Bio: 67,000 Twitter followers, founder of Greendots Agency

Featured Work:

Bio: 67,000 Twitter followers, founder of Greendots Agency

Featured Work: https://stacymuur.substack.com/p/kaito-leaderboards-drive-pre-tge?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2

9. arndxt

Profile: 44,000 Twitter followers, specializes in discovering alpha projects

Featured Works Link: https://x.com/arndxt_xo/status/1874428585609708028

10. ltrd

Bio: 33,000 Twitter followers, highly sensitive to various crypto market indicators and skilled in analysis.

Featured Work Link: https://x.com/ltrd_/status/1938338940454306147

Look at the 10 authors above. Are any of them familiar to you? Feel free to leave a comment to recommend your favorite crypto blogger.

该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。
