Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 19:24
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.034395+1.95%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03361-6.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472-5.45%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.15%

Play Solana has launched a limited edition handheld console in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, linking each unit sold to a burn of PENGU tokens.

Summary
  • Play Solana released a limited edition PSG1 “gameboy” in partnership with Pudgy Penguins.
  • Each unit sold triggers a buy-and-burn of the PENGU token.
  • The collaboration follows the launch of Pengu Clash, a skill-based Web3 game on the TON blockchain.
  • The release comes as PENGU trades near critical support after a 500% rally since late June.

Play Solana has launched a limited edition gameboy in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), with each unit sold triggering a buy-and-burn of the PENGU token to reduce its circulating supply. Pre-orders for the device are now open here.

The collaboration follows Pudgy Penguins’ recent entry into Web3 gaming with the launch of Pengu Clash, a skill-based game hosted on The Open Network.

Both initiatives are part of Pudgy Penguins’ broader efforts to expand its brand and engage new audiences beyond the Web3 space. They follow the recent launch of Pudgy Records, a community-driven music label focused on growing its cultural presence through original music.

PENGU price at a key turning point

The Gameboy release comes at a pivotal moment for PENGU token price. Since June 22, PENGU has surged more than 500%, climbing from $0.0077 to a peak of $0.0466 on July 27. However, the price has since retraced to around $0.0398.

The daily chart now shows signs of hesitation, with a potential double top forming near the $0.046 level. This pattern is often considered a bearish reversal signal, as it indicates that buyers were unable to push the price beyond a key resistance level on two separate attempts.

If confirmed—typically by a break below the interim support between the two peaks—it could suggest that upward momentum is fading and increase the likelihood of a deeper pullback. That being said, today’s candle is up 12% from that support, so there’s a chance PENGU price will rebound and invalidate the bearish pattern.

Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale - 1
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,459.29-5.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
Ethereum
ETH$3,459.29-5.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 21:39

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP