Bo Hines: The amount of Bitcoin held by the US government is "not currently debatable"

PANews reported on July 31st that Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, refused to disclose the number of Bitcoins held by the US government in a recent podcast episode. Previous reports have suggested the US government's actual Bitcoin holdings may be far lower than the 200,000 previously estimated by Trump's cryptocurrency advisor David Sacks, at only 29,000. Regarding the specific number, Hines said he "cannot discuss it at this time," but confirmed that the government plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings through a "budget-neutral" approach. It's worth noting that due to differences in asset classification, only Bitcoin confiscated through judicial proceedings can currently be counted as government assets, while Bitcoin in a seized state remains subject to legal uncertainty.

