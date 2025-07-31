Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The Fed's preferred core PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month and 2.8% year-over-year, slightly exceeding market forecasts of 0.29% and 2.7%. The overall PCE index, which includes food and energy, rose 0.3% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year, also exceeding market expectations of 0.23% and 2.5%. This unexpectedly strong inflation report further complicates the Fed's path to rate cuts. Policymakers have previously emphasized the need for more evidence of a sustained decline in inflation toward the 2% target, and the latest data could delay this progress.

