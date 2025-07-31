Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cointelegraph, a report released Thursday by Galaxy Research indicates that corporate cryptocurrency finance firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and SharpLink, have accumulated a combined $100 billion worth of digital assets. The report indicates that Bitcoin Finance holds the lion's share, with over 791,662 bitcoins on its books, valued at approximately $93 billion, representing 3.98% of the circulating supply. Ethereum Finance holds 1.3 million ether, valued at over $4 billion, representing 1.09% of the ether supply. However, according to a previous report by The Block, the cumulative value of ETH treasury reserves has exceeded $10 billion across 64 entities, including publicly traded companies, crypto exchanges, DeFi protocols, nonprofit organizations, and the federal government.

