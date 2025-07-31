Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and card transactions. These products include the stablecoin credit pool (PayFi) for payment financing and cpUSD, a permissionless token that generates income by providing short-term loans to payment providers. Clearpool's PayFi pool is designed to provide credit to institutional lenders that serve these companies, with repayment periods ranging from one to seven days. The cpUSD token is backed by the PayFi vault and a liquid, yielding stablecoin, and is designed to provide returns linked to real-world payment flows rather than speculative crypto activities.

