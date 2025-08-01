Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 08:25 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook stated: "We have acquired seven companies this year and are willing to accelerate our AI roadmap through M&A." Apple is increasing its investment in AI and integrating it into all areas of the company. Apple is integrating AI elements into its devices, including writing and Siri features. Apple (AAPL.O) reported revenue of $94.04 billion in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $85.78 billion in the same period last year and meeting market expectations of $89.53 billion. iPhone product line revenue was $44.58 billion, compared to market expectations of $40.22 billion. iPad product line revenue was $6.58 billion. Greater China revenue was $15.369 billion in the third quarter. Services revenue was $27.423 billion in the third quarter.

