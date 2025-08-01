US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256% Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:45 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower. Microsoft (MSFT.O) rose 3.9%, but its market capitalization failed to stabilize at $4 trillion. Meta (META.O) rose 11%, and design software giant Figma surged 256% on its first day of trading. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 0.66%, with NIO (NIO.N) up 8% and Alibaba (BABA.N) up 2.7%.

