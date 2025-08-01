Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41% Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 07:50 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries, if the current tariff on goods is below 15%, it will be increased to 15%; if it is above 15%, no additional tariff will be imposed. PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries, if the current tariff on goods is below 15%, it will be increased to 15%; if it is above 15%, no additional tariff will be imposed.

Market Opportunity OFFICIAL TRUMP Price (TRUMP) $5.466 $5.466 $5.466 -0.96% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart Buy TRUMP Now