Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20% Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 08:50

According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. According to the order, Taiwan will be subject to a 20% "reciprocal tariff." The order also stipulates that a uniform 10% tariff rate will apply to all countries not listed. Furthermore, if any country or region circumvents tariffs by transshipping goods through a third party, their goods will be subject to a 40% transshipment tax.

