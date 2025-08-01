Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 10:21 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Xinhua Finance, Jiang Yi, director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, stated on the 1st that there is currently a strong demand for the application of artificial intelligence in all sectors of society, and we are in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications.