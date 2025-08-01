AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 09:34 Share

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round of trading lasted for a month, with a peak profit of $41.7 million and a final loss of $5.2 million, bringing its total losses to $40 million. This marks the fifth time the company has suffered losses since reaching $400 million in positions, a curse that continues to persist.

