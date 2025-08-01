James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 10:46 Share

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a total loss of more than $1 million and a balance of only $14,850 in the account. According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a total loss of more than $1 million and a balance of only $14,850 in the account.

Market Opportunity Pepe Price (PEPE) $0.000006665 $0.000006665 $0.000006665 -0.26% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Pepe (PEPE) Live Price Chart Buy PEPE Now