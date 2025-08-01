PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August

In August, the crypto industry continued to see a multi-pronged approach to policy, projects, and regulation:

? Trump's reciprocal tariffs were delayed by one week to August 7th

? Hong Kong began implementing the Stablecoin Ordinance, promoting the sustainable development of its stablecoin and digital asset ecosystems

? August's non-farm payroll and CPI inflation data will once again weigh on market nerves

? Projects such as ETH, SUI, STRK, and APT continue to unlock funds. Combined with market sentiment, volatility amplifies risks, so be mindful.

Global key events converge, unlocking the core trajectory of Web3 in August—just look at this chart!