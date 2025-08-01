The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 11:02 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%, with only the SocialFi sector rising by 1.65%. TON saw its third consecutive day of gains, with a 24-hour increase of 2.39%. BTC fell below $116,000, and ETH fell to $3,700, down 2.07% and 3.20%, respectively. MemeCore bucked the trend and surged 17.75%.

