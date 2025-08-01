ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results.  The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results.  The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12,…

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/01 11:08

Coinbase reported $1.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 3.3% increase from a year earlier but a 26% drop from the previous quarter, as lower retail activity weighed on results. 

Summary
  • Q2 revenue rose 3.3% year-over-year to $1.5B, but missed analyst targets.
  • Retail trading lagged, while stablecoin revenue climbed 12% to $332M.
  • Coinbase plans to expand into RWA, derivatives, and token sales.

The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.12, far below analyst estimates of $1.19, according to its July 31 shareholder letter.

Despite a slight year-over-year revenue increase, the company fell short of analyst expectations across several key categories. Retail trading volume reached $43 billion, missing forecasts of $48.05 billion, while total trading volume stood at $237 billion.

Stablecoin revenue supports growth

Coinbase’s subscriptions and services revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $655.8 million, supported by stablecoin income. Stablecoin revenue alone rose 12% from Q1 to $332 million, boosted by its revenue-sharing deal with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC). Coinbase keeps 100% of revenue on USDC held on its platform and about 50% from USDC activity elsewhere.

Still, overall subscription and services revenue came in below analyst expectations of $705.9 million. Blockchain revenue within this segment dropped 22% from a year ago to $144.5 million, while other subscription income rose nearly 72%.

Retail activity slows ahead of new product push

While institutional trading volume of $194 billion beat estimates, retail trading, typically more profitable, lagged. The slowdown followed Q1’s stronger performance, as investor attention shifted from crypto to tariffs and policy headlines in Washington.

Coinbase shares fell 6% in extended trading following the results. However, year-to-date, the stock is still up over 50%, outperforming the S&P 500, which it joined in May.

Looking ahead, Coinbase plans to broaden its consumer offerings. The company announced it will soon launch tokenized real-world assets, derivatives, prediction markets, and early-stage token sales on its app, starting with U.S. users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,564.40
$93,564.40$93,564.40

-0.09%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,286.86
$3,286.86$3,286.86

+0.44%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3077
$2.3077$2.3077

-1.77%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.99
$140.99$140.99

-0.43%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.15011
$0.15011$0.15011

+0.07%