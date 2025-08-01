Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 10:33 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must hold ≥ 32 ETH) can entrust their $ETH to a HashKey Cloud node to receive HSK airdrop rewards. The higher the stake and the longer the duration, the more HSK rewards will be. To participate: Send an email to contact@hashkey.cloud

