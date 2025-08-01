Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 10:32 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation, 10-person, $10 billion companies, multi-agent system infrastructure, AI-native enterprise software, and using AI to replace government consulting, thereby seizing the huge entrepreneurial opportunities brought by the AI wave. PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation, 10-person, $10 billion companies, multi-agent system infrastructure, AI-native enterprise software, and using AI to replace government consulting, thereby seizing the huge entrepreneurial opportunities brought by the AI wave.

Market Opportunity Sleepless AI Price (AI) $0.04406 $0.04406 $0.04406 +0.98% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Sleepless AI (AI) Live Price Chart Buy AI Now