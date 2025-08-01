ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflowPANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/01 12:01

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow in the past five days. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $18.6236 million, Franklin's EZBC saw a net inflow of $6.7816 million, and ARKB saw a net outflow of $89.9225 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $152.006 billion, with cumulative net inflows of $54.992 billion.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,561.80
$93,561.80$93,561.80

-0.09%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,288.00
$3,288.00$3,288.00

+0.47%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3102
$2.3102$2.3102

-1.67%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$141.03
$141.03$141.03

-0.40%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.15016
$0.15016$0.15016

+0.10%