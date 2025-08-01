Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 15:08 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Growth Market to "unlock flexibility in executing its Bitcoin reserve strategy." The company has sold 3.42 Bitcoins, now holding a total of 5.28 Bitcoins, and plans to continue increasing its holdings after transferring to AQSE.

