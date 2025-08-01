Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 16:19 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was $1.5 billion, with a net profit of $1.4 billion. During the reporting period, the company's total revenue decreased by 26% quarter-over-quarter, trading revenue decreased by 39%, and crypto spot trading volume decreased by over 30%. Quarterly trading volume was $237 billion, up from $226 billion in the same period of 2024.