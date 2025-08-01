Tether surpasses South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of US Treasury bonds Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 17:44 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Messari data, Tether surpassed South Korea to become the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds. Yesterday, Tether released its Q2 financial report, noting that its U.S. Treasury holdings exceeded $127 billion.