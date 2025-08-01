Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 18:05 Share

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves record annual profits and weighs strategic options. The company revealed that Deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad will succeed Klanschek, who will transition to an advisory role. Klanschek has co-led the Vienna-based crypto trading platform with co-CEO Eric Demuth since they founded it in 2014. The company stated that Demuth will continue to serve as co-CEO. Bitpanda has been evaluating strategic options, including a possible Frankfurt IPO that could value the company at $4 billion.