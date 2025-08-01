Analysis: Currently 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, with support at $105,000 in focus. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 18:26 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) published an analysis on the X platform stating: "Currently, 7.9% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is in deficit, indicating a large-scale accumulation of chips between the current price and $121,000. If the pullback intensifies further, the main support area may form around $105,000. Historically, approximately 900,000 Bitcoins have been acquired around this price."