FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/01 23:46
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that, from October 8, retail investors will once again be allowed to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), marking a policy shift after more than four years of restrictions.

The decision reflects what the regulator describes as an evolution in market maturity and investor understanding.

Retail Investors Regain Access to ETNs

In a press release, the FCA confirms that retail consumers will be able to invest in crypto ETNs, provided the products are traded on an FCA-recognised, UK-based investment exchange—known as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE).

These firms will be required to comply with UK financial promotion rules, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair information without being misled by aggressive marketing tactics.

“Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood. In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA.

The FCA made it clear that although crypto ETNs will become available to retail investors, protections such as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will not apply. Consumers will need to assess the risks themselves, with firms bound by the Consumer Duty to act in their clients’ best interests.

Regulatory Progress in Crypto Oversight

This move forms part of the FCA’s effort to build out a workable regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the UK. It follows the publication of proposals on stablecoin regulation and broader crypto market oversight. The regulator’s roadmap seeks to create structured access to digital assets without encouraging risky behavior.

Despite lifting the restriction on ETNs, the FCA confirms that its ban on retail access to cryptoasset derivatives will remain in place.

The agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring the evolving environment of high-risk investments, adjusting its approach based on developments in product safety, investor behavior, and global regulation.

From Ban to Reform: A Gradual Policy Shift

The FCA originally imposed a ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and ETNs to retail clients in January 2021.

By March 2024, however, the FCA shared a softer stance by allowing recognised investment exchanges like the London Stock Exchange to list crypto ETNs for professional investors.

That softening continued into June 2025, when the regulator opened a consultation to explore lifting the ban for retail clients. With the latest rule change, the UK joins other global financial centers in re-evaluating the role of retail access to crypto-linked financial products under clearer rules and improved investor protections.

Industry Reacts to FCA Policy Shift

Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital, a long-standing expert in crypto ETPs, welcomes the FCA’s decision, calling it a long-overdue step toward aligning with international standards.

“The FCA’s move to allow retail access to crypto ETNs on UK exchanges marks a major turning point. It brings the UK in line with global best practices—something I, along with many retail investors, have been advocating for,” said Kssis.

Drawing on his experience managing regulated crypto products across Europe, he added: “We’ve seen how a strong regulatory framework can offer sophisticated exposure to crypto while still prioritizing investor protection.”

Kssis describes the shift as a transformative moment for the UK market. “Until now, the 2021 retail ban effectively shut UK investors out of the regulated crypto investment wave that’s swept across Europe and the US. Many were left with little choice but to either miss out or turn to unregulated, riskier options.”

He also praises the FCA’s requirement that only recognised investment exchanges—such as the London Stock Exchange—can list these products.

“This ensures institutional-grade transparency and oversight that retail traders simply don’t get when accessing crypto directly,” he said. “Combined with the Consumer Duty framework and stricter financial promotion rules, this structure offers more protection than most current retail crypto platforms.”

