ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Amazon and Apple beat earnings expectations, but their shares fell on weak jobs data.Amazon and Apple beat earnings expectations, but their shares fell on weak jobs data.

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/02 02:22

U.S. stock indices fell as weak jobs data spooked investors, despite earnings beats from Apple and Amazon.

Summary
  • Dow Jones fell more than 600 points on weak jobs data.
  • Apple stock fell despite strong earnings.
  • Fed may have to lower interest rates to boost hiring.

Weak jobs data hit stocks hard, despite improving odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. On Friday, April 1, the Dow Jones dropped 620 points, or 1.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.75%. At the same time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined as much as 2.33%. The main driver of the declines was July’s labor market report, which showed just 73,000 new jobs versus the expected 104,000.

Tech stocks were among the biggest losers, and even Apple fell 2.5% despite strong earnings. The tech giant reported its highest revenue growth since December 2021. The report indicated that U.S. consumers continued spending despite inflation concerns stemming from the trade war. Apple also stated it plans to significantly increase its investment in AI.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Amazon’s earnings also exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.68 compared to the $1.33 estimate. However, the company’s third-quarter guidance was relatively modest. This fell short of investor expectations, especially following the company’s multibillion-dollar investment in AI. As a result, its stock was among the biggest losers, falling 8%.

Fed may have to cut rates on weak jobs data

While tech stocks took a beating, there may be a silver lining. Specifically, the weak labor market could force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. CME FedWatch futures markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of a rate cut in September, up sharply from 38% just a day earlier—likely due to the disappointing employment data.

The Fed has a dual mandate to maintain low inflation and high employment. So far, the central bank has resisted pressure from President Donald Trump’s White House to lower rates, despite a split among FOMC members.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,417.33
$93,417.33$93,417.33

-0.24%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,284.05
$3,284.05$3,284.05

+0.35%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3178
$2.3178$2.3178

-1.34%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.95
$140.95$140.95

-0.45%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14980
$0.14980$0.14980

-0.13%