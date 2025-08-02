In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美国总统特朗普在接受美国媒体采访时表示，他“希望公布所有与爱泼斯坦案相关的文件”。特朗普称，自己希望公开全部信息，但不希望有人因此受到伤害，或让相关人士受到牵连。特朗普还表示，如果掌握文件的人手中真有什么和他相关的信息，早该在总统选举之前就公布出来。
