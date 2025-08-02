On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating

PANews 8月2日消息，据新浪财经报道，当地时间8月1日，美国股市收盘下跌，市值蒸发逾1万亿美元。这与美国最新发布的关税声明有关，可以看出美关税政策的一系列影响正在如“回旋镖”逐个出现。
回旋镖一：当地时间8月1日，美国总统特朗普宣布将解雇美国劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。原因在于美国劳工部发布数据显示，美国7月失业率小幅上升，同时宣布大幅下调 5 月和 6 月就业增长数据。这是第一个预示美国经济面临危险的主要经济指标。
回旋镖二：当地时间8月1日下午，美联储理事阿德里亚娜·库格勒意外宣布辞职，有分析称可能与不理想的就业数据有关。
回旋镖三：耶鲁大学预算实验室表示，美国政府最新宣布的关税税率是近一个世纪以来的最高水平，今年美国普通家庭将由此损失约 2400 美元。结合周五发布的美国就业数据 ，这是美国家庭将在未来几个月面临更加困难经济状况的最新迹象。
