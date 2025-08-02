Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, "The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。
威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.