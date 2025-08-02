Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, "The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

ExchangeDEX+
PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，"过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用'温和而渐进的降温'来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。"尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。 威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示："这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。"对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示："市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。"威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/02 11:00

PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。

威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。

