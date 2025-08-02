Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/02 19:52
Solana
SOL$140.79+2.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.07902-0.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$93,285.07-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.002736-2.77%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.000011009-5.72%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.182-1.60%

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model.

DEAL Mining, an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users.

The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient.

A mobile phone, dig out your daily income

In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master.

DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day.

Subverting the traditional cloud mining method

DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention.

The main features of the platform include:

100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background.

Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc.

Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction.

Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data.

Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support.

How to get started with DEAL Mining?

It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey:

1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day.

2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated.

3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement

Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies.

All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient.

Who is suitable for DEAL Mining?

The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people:

⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations;

⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time;

⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline;

⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments;

⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds.

About DEAL Mining

DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience.

It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth.

In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.

Market Opportunity
Solana Logo
Solana Price(SOL)
$140.79
$140.79$140.79
-0.57%
USD
Solana (SOL) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41
Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The post Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto assets send conflicting signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September rate decision. On-chain data reveals a clear decrease in Bitcoin and Ethereum flowing into centralized exchanges, but a sharp increase in altcoin inflows. The findings come from a Tuesday report by CryptoQuant, an on-chain data platform. The firm’s data shows a stark divergence in coin volume, which has been observed in movements onto centralized exchanges over the past few weeks. Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows Drop to Multi-Month Lows Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin has seen a dramatic drop in exchange inflows, with the 7-day moving average plummeting to 25,000 BTC, its lowest level in over a year. The average deposit per transaction has fallen to 0.57 BTC as of September. This suggests that smaller retail investors, rather than large-scale whales, are responsible for the recent cash-outs. Ethereum is showing a similar trend, with its daily exchange inflows decreasing to a two-month low. CryptoQuant reported that the 7-day moving average for ETH deposits on exchanges is around 783,000 ETH, the lowest in two months. Other Altcoins See Renewed Selling Pressure In contrast, other altcoin deposit activity on exchanges has surged. The number of altcoin deposit transactions on centralized exchanges was quite steady in May and June of this year, maintaining a 7-day moving average of about 20,000 to 30,000. Recently, however, that figure has jumped to 55,000 transactions. Altcoins: Exchange Inflow Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant projects that altcoins, given their increased inflow activity, could face relatively higher selling pressure compared to BTC and ETH. Meanwhile, the balance of stablecoins on exchanges—a key indicator of potential buying pressure—has increased significantly. The report notes that the exchange USDT balance, around $273 million in April, grew to $379 million by August 31, marking a new yearly high. CryptoQuant interprets this surge as a reflection of…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:01

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,285.07
$93,285.07$93,285.07

-0.38%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,280.48
$3,280.48$3,280.48

+0.24%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3134
$2.3134$2.3134

-1.53%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.79
$140.79$140.79

-0.57%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14954
$0.14954$0.14954

-0.30%