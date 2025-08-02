Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Coinglass data, the total network liquidation reached US$20.038 million in the past hour, of which long positions liquidated US$18.7707 million and short positions liquidated US$1.2673 million.
