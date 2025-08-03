ExchangeDEX+
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining.

APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/03 03:13
White House unveils landmark crypto policy with BTC reserve plan, driving XRP rally and shift toward cloud mining.

Summary
  • U.S. crypto policy proposes BTC reserve, reshaping global asset outlook.
  • XRP jumps 32% as investors weigh holding vs. switching to cloud mining.
  • APT Miner rises as XRP holders seek stable, passive crypto income streams.

On July 30, 2025, the White House released its first cryptocurrency policy report, dubbed the “crypto regulatory bible” by industry insiders. Led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, the report aims to clarify the digital asset compliance framework, stablecoin regulations, and national security strategy.

The report is seen as a potential watershed moment for the performance of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and XRP.

Among them, the most notable is the proposal for a “National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” and the current status of the 28,988 BTC held by the US government. Once implemented, this policy may reshape the logic of global crypto asset allocation.

APT Miner gains traction as XRP holders seek stable passive income - 1

Meanwhile, XRP surged over 32% in a week, currently stabilizing around $3.30. Despite this strong performance, a growing number of investors are questioning whether to hold onto their holdings amidst price fluctuations or consider more stable profit paths.

The trend is changing: More and more XRP investors are starting to do this

Many long-term XRP holders are turning to a new direction: cloud mining.

This method differs from traditional speculative trading in that it doesn’t rely on short-term price fluctuations or require high-frequency trading. Investors simply need to select the appropriate mining contract to receive a fixed daily income. No more anxiety about price fluctuations, no more worrying about missing out or being stuck.

In this transformation trend, APT Miner is becoming a widely chosen platform.

APT Miner: Let XRP no longer be idle but continue to create value

In the past, mining was considered a high-threshold, high-risk, and exclusive domain for technically savvy investors. However, APT Miners are breaking down this barrier.

Users don’t need to buy mining machines, understand computing power and network protocols, or bear the risks of electricity costs and maintenance. APT Miner offers a one-stop computing power rental contract with simple operation, clear procedures, and automatic daily payment of profits. Simply select a contract to ensure the stable operation and continuous appreciation of digital assets.

BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466): $100 investment, total return $108

DOGE (Goldshell Mini-DOGE-Pro): $500 investment, total return $538

BTC (Antminer S19 XP): $2,500 invested, total profit $2,937

DOGE (Goldshell LT6): $7,800 invested, total return $10,770

BTC (Antminer T21): $17,000 invested, total return $26,044

BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3): $50,000 investment, total return $84,000

All contracts support flexible combinations and have adaptation plans for different investment sizes.

Why are XRP holders flocking to APT miners?

  • Zero threshold trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration.
  • Daily income: deposited daily, available for withdrawal at any time, no hidden fees
  • Multi-currency support: One-click mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, etc.
  • Fund security: McAfee® security certification + Cloudflare network protection
  • Global compliant operations: registered in the UK, operating for over 6 years, supervised by local regulatory authorities
  • Advanced Referral Program: Up to $50,000 in promotion bonuses
  • 7×24 real-time customer service: providing multi-language support, global users cover 180+ countries

APT Miner is affiliated with FOLIUM FINANCIAL LIMITED in the UK and was established in 2018. The platform has been operating stably for a long time, with over 9 million registered users, making it one of the most popular compliant cloud mining platforms in the world.

In conclusion

Will XRP break through $4? Will Bitcoin truly reach $123,000? No one can say for sure. But truly intelligent investors won’t pin their hopes on a single market trend.

APT Miner offers another approach: retaining digital assets and generating stable daily returns without requiring any trading operations.

Those who don’t want to wait any longer and don’t want to miss the next wave of opportunities might as well try using their XRP to mine a stable daily income.

For more information, visit the official website and download the mobile app.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

