The rumor circulating in the community today that "China has once again announced a ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining" may be false.

PANews reported on August 3rd that rumors circulating in the community that China has officially banned cryptocurrency trading and mining are likely false, as no such ban has been announced recently. The Chinese government already banned crypto mining activities in 2021.
