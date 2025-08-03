Satoshi Gallery, the designer of the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, is offering a reward of 0.1 Bitcoin for information leading to the theft of the statue in Switzerland.

PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the project behind the Satoshi Nakamoto statue, tweeted that its statue in Lugano, Switzerland, had been stolen and was offering a 0.1 Bitcoin reward for anyone who helps recover it. The team stated, "You can steal our symbol, but you can never steal our soul." Satoshi Gallery pledged to continue its work on installing Satoshi Nakamoto statues in 21 cities around the world.
Earlier news reported that the Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland was suspected of being stolen.
