FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later 2025/08/03 20:33

PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024: Sentenced to 25 years in prison September 13, 2024: SBF appeals to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals December 13, 2024: Government response January 31, 2025: SBF replied The case will be heard for one week starting on November 3, 2025.