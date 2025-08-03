Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 21:37 Share

PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as "smooth sailing" despite a poor jobs report. Earlier, it was reported that President Trump fired current Bureau Director Erika McEntarfer due to weak non-farm payroll data, with William Wiatrowski replacing her as acting Director.

