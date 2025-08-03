Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 21:48 Share

PANews reported on August 3 that when talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President Trump is actively looking for candidates with Treasury Secretary Bensont.

