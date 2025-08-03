Satoshigallery: Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture found Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 23:09 Share

PANews reported on August 3rd that Satoshi Gallery, the planner of the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture, posted on the X platform that the Satoshi Nakamoto sculpture had been found and expressed gratitude to the Lugano City Government. It was reported that the sculpture was thrown into a nearby lake.