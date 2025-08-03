Musk: Grok can now customize and promote products on the X platform Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/03 23:33 Share

PANews reported on August 3rd that Musk posted on the X platform that "to promote a specific product, Grok can already recommend the product to people based on their known interests and provide a simple way to buy it." In addition, Musk also said that it is still a beta version, so there are many areas that need improvement.

