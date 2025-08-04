Trump: Will announce a candidate to fill vacant Federal Reserve board seat in coming days Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 08:07 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that he will announce a candidate to fill the vacant Federal Reserve board position in the next few days.

