Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential

PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad demonstrates that the traditional financial system is not working for many people, and that cryptocurrency represents a way to improve this situation. Some people in the UK still believe that cryptocurrency is a gambling product (a very outdated view) and completely ignore its potential to update and improve the financial system for the benefit of everyone. We welcome any suppression and censorship, as it will only accelerate the spread of information."
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.