Thai listed company RSXYZ announces its Bitcoin holdings have increased to 50

PANews reported on August 4 that according to official news, Thailand's listed company RSXYZ Public Company Limited (Ticker: XYZ) announced last week that it would strategically increase its Bitcoin holdings to 50 BTC, acquiring slightly more than 31 BTC in July 2025.