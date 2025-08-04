Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 4, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!
????Updated on 8/4:
Another Trump coin? Trump Media & Technology reveals its "Truth" token plan. Musk retweets related tweets, sending #Grok, a humanoid companion concept, and meme tokens surging across the board. Sun Ge completes his space flight, a 10-minute, 14-second journey. Tron's decentralization plan has failed (dog head).
⚠ Tip: PVP is high-risk, be cautious when going all-in, and be sure to DYOR!
