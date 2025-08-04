A Curve community member proposed halting all subsequent L2 network integration work. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 11:26 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that Curve community member phil_00Llama recently initiated a proposal to "halt all further Layer 2 development," suggesting that already deployed L2s be retained but that further development be terminated. He argues that L2 chains require the same level of maintenance effort as the Ethereum mainnet, but with meager returns (currently, all L2 chains generate approximately $1,500 in combined daily revenue). He also argues that L2 technology evolves rapidly and is short-lived, leading to significant operational pressure. He believes that development teams can focus their efforts on more valuable areas. Currently, only one community member has commented on the proposal, stating, "This proposal is so radical it deserves more thorough explanation."

