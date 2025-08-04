US SEC v. Ripple: Legal experts say SEC has only days left to respond to XRP case Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 10:52 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that, according to Bitcoin.com, the crypto community is closely following the progress of the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, hoping for a swift conclusion to the years-long XRP case. Ripple has withdrawn its appeal, but the SEC has not followed suit. Legal expert Bill Morgan stated that while the SEC has no fixed deadline for withdrawing its appeal, it must submit a report to the Court of Appeals by August 15, 2025, and new information is expected in the next two weeks. The case focuses on whether Ripple's sales of XRP constitute unregistered securities transactions. In 2023, a judge ruled that institutional sales of XRP constitute securities transactions, while programmatic sales on exchanges do not. Although the two parties reached a settlement, the judge rejected it.

