The Cardano community has approved the "IOE Roadmap" proposal 2025/08/04

PANews reported on August 4th that the Cardano community has approved a proposal titled "IOE Roadmap" with 74.01% support. The proposal will deploy approximately 96,817,080 ADA (approximately $71 million) from the treasury to fund core protocol development, with a focus on technical upgrades in scalability, developer experience, and interoperability.

