Suiscan: AI project DeAgentAI is the fastest growing infrastructure project in Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days

Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 13:52

PANews reported on August 4 that Suiscan released its latest 30-day growth list. The AI Infra project DeAgentAI topped the Infra track and became the fastest-growing infrastructure project in the Sui ecosystem in the past 30 days.

